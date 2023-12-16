Fighting in Sudan's breadbasket halts humanitarian work, threatens thousands of displaced: UN

December 16, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- UN humanitarians said on Friday fighting in Sudan's breadbasket of Al Jazirah state has forced the suspension of operations in all state humanitarian field missions.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said clashes erupted outside the state capital of Wad Medani and threatened tens of thousands of civilians already displaced by the conflict.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces reportedly forced shops and markets in Wad Medani, about 136 km southeast of Khartoum, the nation's capital, to shutter and partially close a key bridge.

The Blue Nile courses through the state capital and is a critical hub for humanitarian operations.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths called for an end to the fighting in Sudan after eight months of war.

