China could top Paris Olympics gold medal tally: International media

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:33, August 06, 2024

Speculation mounts in international media circles that China is poised to reshape Olympic records by leading the gold medal count at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics.

With only one week left for the Games, China asserts its dominance by clinching 20 gold medals on Monday, outshining traditional powerhouses like the US.

After record-breaking performances in swimming and tennis, and strong triumphs in diving, shooting, and table tennis events, China gained 15 gold medals last week. China last topped the gold medal table at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Screenshot of the reports on China's Olympic medal count from the Newsweek based in New York City, United States.

According to the Newsweek, a weekly news magazine based in New York City, "China has a chance to make history as the only modern country, apart from the United States, to top the gold medal table without the advantage of competing on its home soil" in the Paris Olympics.

The Times of India said, "The Chinese athletes have demonstrated their exceptional skills across various sports, solidifying their position at the top of the medal tally."

Throughout the events in Paris, China exuded dominance on the diving board and shooting range, as nine of 19 total gold medals were gained.

"They were pretty much flawless, which was amazing," Thomas Daley of Great Britain told NPR on Monday after taking silver behind Chinese divers, Lian Junjie and Yang Hao, in the men's synchronized 10-meter platform final.

Screenshot of the reports on China's Olympic medal count from the National Public Radio(NPR) based in Washington, D.C., United States.

China has made giant strides in the Summer Olympics since winning just five gold medals in 1988. By 2008, when Beijing hosted the Summer Games for the first time, China won 48 gold medals and topped the table.

According to the International Olympic Committee, China has won a total of 263 gold medals in the 10 Summer Olympics from 1984 to 2021, ranking fourth after the US, the USSR, and the UK.

