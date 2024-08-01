China to improve market access system: top economic planner

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China will promote the introduction of guidelines on improving the market access system and publish a new version of the market access negative list in the future, Zhao Chenxin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) told a press conference Thursday.

The NDRC will introduce a batch of special measures to relax market access, Zhao said, adding that it will explore further relaxation of market access nationwide and provide a broader development space for various business entities.

In the meantime, it will formulate guidelines for the construction of a unified national market, with greater efforts to break down barriers and constraints such as local protectionism and market segmentation.

Through these measures, "we will continuously stimulate the intrinsic momentum and innovative vitality of the entire society, and inject a steady stream of momentum" into the advancement of modernization with Chinese characteristics, Zhao said.

The country has the conditions, capabilities, confidence and determination to effectively achieve the growth targets for this year, Zhao added.

