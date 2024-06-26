Home>>
China's consumer market continues growing momentum
China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, climbed 4.1 percent year-on-year in the first five months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.
Commenting on the data, NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua said that the country's market demand continues to recover. Let's take a close look at the country's consumption performance recently.
