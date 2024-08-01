China's commerce ministry adjusts UAV export controls

Xinhua) 10:40, August 01, 2024

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China has adjusted its export control measures on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Wednesday.

The adjustment includes the revision of management standards for certain important components of UAVs, such as infrared thermal-imaging devices and target-indicating lasers, according to an MOC statement.

Additionally, high-precision inertial-measurement equipment will be included within the scope of control, while temporary controls on specific consumer-grade drones will be lifted.

Furthermore, the adjustment prohibits the export of all civilian drones that are not subject to export controls but are for use in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, terrorist activities or military purposes.

The aforementioned policies will be effective from Sept. 1 this year.

This is an update to China's UAV export control measures that have been in place for a year, according to the MOC.

