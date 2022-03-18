China reiterates opposition to US sanctions

08:46, March 18, 2022 By Ouyang Shijia ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Gao Feng, spokesman with the Ministry of Commerce. [Photo/MOC]

China opposes any form of unilateral sanctions or long-arm jurisdiction that have no basis in international law, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Gao Feng, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, made the remarks after the US government threatened consequences if China helps Russia evade sanctions imposed by the US.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a recent interview with the New York Times if the US learned a major Chinese semiconductor company was selling chips to Russia in violation of American export controls, the US could essentially shut the company down by preventing them from using US equipment and software.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also vowed consequences if China gives a lifeline to Russia, saying possible Chinese support for the Russian economy is "a concern" for the US, he said in a conversation with CNN.

In response to the US warning and the potential impact on Chinese enterprises, Gao said economic sanctions will fail to solve security problems, harm the normal lives of people in affected countries, disrupt the global market and worsen the slowing world economy.

He said China will take necessary measures to safeguard the normal trade interests and legitimate rights of Chinese enterprises.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)