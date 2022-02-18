China seriously concerned over India's crackdowns on Chinese companies, apps
BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry on Thursday expressed serious concerns over India's crackdowns on Chinese companies and related apps, saying the behaviors have damaged legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.
"We noticed that foreign investors, including Chinese companies, are increasingly worried about the investment environment in India," said Gao Feng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), at a press conference when answering questions regarding the ban of Chinese apps by India.
"We hope India will improve its business climate and treat all foreign investors, including Chinese companies, equally, transparently and without discrimination," he said.
Noting that China and India are important economic partners, Gao said he hoped that India would take concrete measures to maintain a good momentum for bilateral economic and trade cooperation.
In 2021, bilateral trade surged 43 percent year on year to hit 125.7 billion U.S. dollars, according to the MOC.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Commerce Ministry urges India to treat all investors fairly
- China-India corps commander level meeting constructive: defense spokesperson
- Chinese consulate general, Bengal chamber of commerce hold webinar to promote China-India economic cooperation
- China, India hold 14th corps commander level meeting
- Chinese embassy in India holds video exchange event to support Beijing 2022
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.