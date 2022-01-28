China-India corps commander level meeting constructive: defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:18, January 28, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday said the 14th round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting has yielded positive and constructive results.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a press inquiry regarding the meeting.

The two sides reached a consensus through the meeting to resolve remaining issues as soon as possible, consolidate the outcomes of previous sessions, maintain contact via military and diplomatic channels, and hold the next session of the meeting at the earliest possible date, Wu said.

The issue of the China-India boundary is a matter that should be dealt with by the two countries, and both sides have expressed their opposition to interventions by a third party, Wu said.

China will continue to work with India to properly resolve the boundary issue through negotiation and dialogue, Wu added.

