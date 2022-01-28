China-India corps commander level meeting constructive: defense spokesperson
BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday said the 14th round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting has yielded positive and constructive results.
Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a press inquiry regarding the meeting.
The two sides reached a consensus through the meeting to resolve remaining issues as soon as possible, consolidate the outcomes of previous sessions, maintain contact via military and diplomatic channels, and hold the next session of the meeting at the earliest possible date, Wu said.
The issue of the China-India boundary is a matter that should be dealt with by the two countries, and both sides have expressed their opposition to interventions by a third party, Wu said.
China will continue to work with India to properly resolve the boundary issue through negotiation and dialogue, Wu added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese consulate general, Bengal chamber of commerce hold webinar to promote China-India economic cooperation
- China, India hold 14th corps commander level meeting
- Chinese embassy in India holds video exchange event to support Beijing 2022
- Chinese FM calls for mutual understanding between China, India
- China slams Indian military official's "provocative" remarks
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.