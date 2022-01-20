Chinese consulate general, Bengal chamber of commerce hold webinar to promote China-India economic cooperation

NEW DELHI, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata and the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) have held a webinar, aiming at promoting China-India economic and trade cooperation.

In a speech at the webinar on Tuesday, Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Zha Liyou briefed the participants on the overall situation of China-India economic and trade cooperation in 2021 and the progress of bilateral cooperation in his consular area.

He encouraged Indian companies to actively adjust and adapt to the environment, overcome difficulties, take the initiative, and maintain business relations with their Chinese partners.

"Indian companies could firmly grasp the development trend of the Chinese market, and be better prepared for the normal exchanges after the end of the epidemic," he said.

During the webinar, which gathered 40 representatives from local companies, government departments, research institutions and chambers, Yang Xuhong, vice president of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Mumbai Branch, introduced the key areas and prospects of cooperation between Chinese and Indian enterprises.

The two sides also discussed business opportunities in the fields proposed by the participants, including farm produce, new energy, supply chain and cooperation between commerce chambers.

The BCC&I is a non-governmental trade association and advocacy group headquartered in Kolkata with a history of 189 years.

