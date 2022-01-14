China, India hold 14th corps commander level meeting

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 14th round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on the Chinese side on Wednesday, according to China's Ministry of National Defense.

Representatives from the defense and foreign affairs establishments of the two sides were present at the meeting, the ministry said in a statement, noting that the two sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views for the resolution of relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of China-India border areas.

They agreed that both sides should follow the guidance provided by the leaders of the two countries and work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest possible date, noting that this would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.

The two sides agreed to consolidate on the previous outcomes and make effective efforts to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector including during winter. They also agreed to stay in contact via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues via dialogue as soon as possible.

It was also agreed that the next round of the Commanders' talks should be held at the earliest.

