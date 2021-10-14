China urges India to cease actions complicating boundary question

Xinhua) 09:38, October 14, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday urged India to cease taking any actions that may complicate the boundary question between the two countries, and to take steps to safeguard peace and stability in border areas.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on India's Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's recent tour to the so-called "Arunachal Pradesh."

Zhao said the Chinese government has never recognized the so-called "Arunachal Pradesh" and is firmly opposed to visits paid by Indian leaders to this area.

China urges the Indian side to respect China's major concerns, cease taking any actions that may complicate or escalate the boundary question, avoid doing anything that would undermine mutual trust and bilateral relations, take concrete steps to safeguard peace and stability in border areas, and bring bilateral relations back on a sound and stable development track, Zhao said.

