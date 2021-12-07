Chinese FM calls for mutual understanding between China, India

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with outgoing Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri via video link, on Dec. 6, 2021. (Xinhua)

HANGZHOU, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with outgoing Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri via video link, calling on the two countries to deepen their mutual understanding.

Wang said that when developing relations, China and India should enhance mutual understanding instead of misjudging each other, take a long-term view instead of bothering with particular incidents, and help each other succeed instead of undercutting each other.

The two sides can and should continue to stand together on major issues concerning the common interests of developing countries, he said.

For his part, Vikram Misri said he would continue to make efforts to promote India-China relations.

