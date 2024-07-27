Top DPRK leader visits China-DPRK Friendship Tower commemorating war victory

Xinhua) 15:18, July 27, 2024

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), visited the China-DPRK Friendship Tower Friday on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the country's Fatherland Liberation War victory, state media reported Saturday.

Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, used the occasion to express his belief that the friendship between the two countries would be "firmly carried forward and developed," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

During the commemoration, a wreath in the name of the top leader was laid before the friendship tower with letters on a ribbon reading "We will remember the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers forever", the report said.

Kim said that the Fatherland Liberation War victory was a great victory, and that the peoples of the DPRK and China won the war in the most difficult period of the DPRK by "sharing weal and woe in the same trench."

"The military merit of the Chinese People's Volunteers registered in the DPRK's history of war victory would be kept in the minds of the Korean people as an eternal golden star symbolic of feats," he said.

The DPRK leader also visited the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery and the Revolutionary Martyrs Cemetery on Mt. Taesong on Friday in commemoration of the war victory, the KCNA reported.

