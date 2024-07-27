Commentary: China champions peace in Middle East through concrete actions

12:15, July 27, 2024 By Zhao Wencai ( Xinhua

CAIRO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- As the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in Gaza stretches into its 10th month, there was a bid for peace and unity from Beijing this week: Under China's mediation, senior representatives from 14 Palestinian factions signed the Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity.

According to the declaration, the Palestinian factions have agreed to establish an interim national reconciliation government, carry out reconstruction in Gaza and prepare and hold a general election as soon as possible in keeping with the adopted election laws.

As witnessed by their Chinese friends, once-bitter rivals among the Palestinians, notably Hamas and Fatah, have decided to bury the hatchet and join forces. They are setting their sights on establishing an independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem as the capital, based on relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions and ensuring the integrity of Palestinian territory, including the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza.

During the reconciliation talks, Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, was asked why different factions could resolve their differences in Beijing.

After thinking for a while, he replied, "Because China is decent and honest and wants to help us without interfering in our internal affairs, (and) to support our struggle by enhancing Palestinian unity and enabling Palestinians to achieve what they deserve, which is their freedom, their independence, their rights to sovereignty."

Barghouti's remarks offered a compelling elucidation of China's sincerity and continual progress in assisting the Middle East in achieving peace.

The Palestinian question has always been the core issue in the Middle East, and achieving internal reconciliation within Palestine is an important step toward resolving the issue and achieving peace and stability in the region.

China has long been committed to promoting reconciliation within Palestine, a goal shared by other Arab nations including Egypt and Jordan.

However, efforts have previously stalled due to an unfavorable international environment, particularly interference from the United States.

The recent round of conflicts in Gaza has highlighted for Palestinians the detrimental impact of internal divisions on their goal of establishing a state. There is a growing recognition that a unified voice will amplify their calls for justice, and only by standing together can they advance their cause for national liberation. This has spurred a renewed desire for reconciliation among Palestinian factions.

Meanwhile, the international community has increasingly recognized that the establishment of a Palestinian state is the key to resolving the Palestinian question. Inspired by China's successful mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the world and the Palestinian leaders in particular are hopeful that China will play a significant role in addressing the thorny issue.

The most urgent task now is to achieve a comprehensive, lasting and sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible, and ensure access to humanitarian aid and rescue on the ground. China has engaged in close communication and coordination with relevant parties since the outbreak of recent hostilities.

Deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, China has provided significant amounts of humanitarian aid through various channels. It has also actively facilitated the UN Security Council's adoption of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In the Position Paper of the People's Republic of China on Resolving the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict released last November, China calls for Palestine's full membership in the UN and a more authoritative and effective international peace conference to work out a timetable and road map for the two-state solution.

China's drive for an early, comprehensive, just and lasting resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict stems not from self-serving geopolitical motives, but from a profound empathy for the Palestinian people and an earnest aspiration for peace and prosperity in the Middle East.

Unlike some Western countries that have often overlooked the suffering in Gaza, China's historical experience with Western interference has given its people a unique perspective on the hardships faced by those in the Middle East, who long for peace and stability amidst the turmoil of war.

China's efforts to promote peace in the region are underscored by its role in facilitating the reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran in 2023, ending seven years of diplomatic deadlock. The current Beijing Declaration further exemplifies China's concrete steps to bridge regional divides and lay the foundation for a peaceful Middle East.

On their journey toward lasting peace and prosperity, all parties involved in the Middle East conflict will find in China a true advocate committed to peace and justice in the region.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)