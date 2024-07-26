African officials speak highly of outcome of latest CPC plenum

Xinhua) 13:17, July 26, 2024

CHANGSHA, July 25 (Xinhua) -- African officials attending the 7th China-Africa People's Forum have spoken highly of the outcome of the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The 20th Central Committee of the CPC adopted a resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization at its third plenary session held in Beijing from July 15 to 18.

It is of great significance for Africa and China to jointly seek a development path towards modernization, said the African officials, adding that political parties and civil organizations of African countries are willing to strengthen cooperation with China to help build a China-Africa community with a shared future.

The 7th China-Africa People's Forum and the 7th China-Africa Young Leaders Forum are being held in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province from Wednesday to Friday.

More than 200 representatives from over 50 African countries are attending the events jointly held by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee and the Hunan Provincial Committee of the CPC.

Gelase Daniel Ndabirabe, president of the National Assembly of Burundi, expressed appreciation for China's efforts to provide Africa with useful experience, which has helped enhance its people-centered awareness and promote its development.

On Wednesday, the International Department of the CPC Central Committee and the Hunan Provincial Committee of the CPC jointly held a briefing to introduce the major measures adopted by the plenum to further deepen reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization. More than 200 foreign guests from over 50 African countries attended the briefing.

Ndabirabe said at the briefing that he hopes to further strengthen education, culture and training exchanges between the two sides, break the barriers of languages and cultures, and learn from China's experience in governance and advanced technology.

Marvin Fanny, vice president of the United Seychelles political party, was impressed by the specific measures adopted by the CPC to further deepen reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization. He added that he has drawn inspiration from the resolution and hopes it will help empower the governance of political parties.

Obert Mpofu, secretary-general of the ruling ZANU PF party of Zimbabwe, praised the Chinese government for its efficient decision-making and executive force. "We are willing to strengthen our relations with the CPC, whose sincere advice and friendly support have promoted the development of Zimbabwe," he said.

