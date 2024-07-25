CPC departments brief African personages on key Party plenum

Xinhua) 10:58, July 25, 2024

CHANGSHA, July 24 (Xinhua) -- More than 200 foreign guests from over 50 African countries attended a briefing on the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, which was held in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, on Wednesday.

The International Department of the CPC Central Committee and the Hunan Provincial Committee of the CPC jointly held the briefing to introduce the major measures adopted by the plenum to further deepen reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization.

The African representatives listened carefully to the introduction by the heads of the International Department and relevant experts, saying that the plenary session, a new milestone in China's deepening reform, drew a new blueprint for China's economic and social development, and is of great significance to China and the world.

They also said that the continuous advancement of Chinese modernization will surely bring more development opportunities and provide more references for African countries.

African countries look forward to further enhancing exchanges of governance experience with the CPC, jointly advancing the cause of modernization, and building a high level China-Africa community with a shared future, they said.

