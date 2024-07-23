Palace Museum takes measures to improve visitor experience

As "museum fever" continues to rise during the summer vacation, the Palace Museum in Beijing has introduced a range of services to enhance visitor experience. These include implementing security checks before checking tickets, equipping various areas with emergency medical supplies, and introducing new experience activities for the public.

Tourists queue in an orderly manner to enter the Meridian Gate (Wumen) of the Palace Museum, Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Wei Yanxing)

In addition to separate entrances for elderly visitors and underage groups, the passage through the central opening’s Meridian Gate (Wumen) now features dedicated accessibility lanes for wheelchair users and parents with strollers. Depending on the situation, two extra security lanes without bag inspections may also be opened.

To ensure visitor comfort, the Palace Museum has relocated some benches that were exposed to prolonged sunlight to shaded areas. This allows visitors to take a break and relax in a more comfortable environment.

Visitors take a rest on the benches in the Palace Museum, Beijing. (Photo provided by the Palace Museum)

To cope with the scorching summer heat and the high influx of visitors during the summer season, the Palace Museum has also distributed first aid kits to various frontline areas.

If any visitors require assistance, the staff will provide the necessary help. The visitor service center, Meridian Gate, and the Gate of Divine Prowess (Shenwumen) are equipped with large first aid kits for the convenience of both staff and visitors.

Additionally, the Palace Museum has increased the number of cleaning staff and installed temporary bathrooms in areas where visitor queues are concentrated.

This summer, visitors to the Palace Museum can enjoy the unique cultural products, dining options, and reading materials offered by its 40 shops, nine dining areas, and two bookstores.

Photo shows popsicles inspired by Luduan, a legendary Chinese auspicious creature, rolled out by the Palace Museum in Beijing. (Photo provided by the Palace Museum)

