Exhibitions launched at Palace Museum shed light on Chinese, West Asian civilizations

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Three ongoing exhibitions at the Palace Museum are offering visitors a captivating visual experience, showcasing the historical exchanges between ancient Chinese and West Asian civilizations.

The exhibition, titled "Historic Encounters -- Interaction Between China and West Asia in History," opened to the public on Friday and will run through April 11.

It showcases over 260 pieces and sets of items and pictures from 10 archaeological and heritage preservation institutions both at home and abroad.

Held simultaneously with the event, the exhibition "The Glory of the Ancient Persia" brings 216 cultural relics from different Iranian museums, demonstrating the profound cultural heritage of the ancient Persian civilization.

Days earlier, the Palace Museum kicked off another exhibition, "AlUla, Wonder of Arabia," which features over 230 exhibits that immerse visitors in the grandeur scenery and rich history of the northwestern Saudi city of AlUla.

The exhibitions are the outcome of exchanges and cooperation between the Palace Museum and the Iranian and Saudi authorities since 2019.

