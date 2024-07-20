China's top political advisor meets speaker of Chilean Chamber of Deputies

Xinhua) 09:48, July 20, 2024

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Karol Cariola Oliva, speaker of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies, in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Karol Cariola Oliva, speaker of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies, on Friday in Beijing.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said in recent years, China-Chile relations have continued to develop in depth, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples.

He said China is willing to work with Chile to consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, carry out people-to-people and cultural exchanges, strengthen multilateral strategic coordination, and continuously enrich the connotation of China-Chile comprehensive strategic partnership.

The CPPCC stands ready to strengthen exchanges with Chile and contribute to the development of bilateral relations, Wang added.

Cariola said Chile attaches great importance to developing a comprehensive strategic partnership with China, and Chile abides by the one-China principle, admires China's development achievements, and is willing to learn from China's successful development experience.

Chile stands ready to deepen Belt and Road cooperation with China, and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of science, technology, education, economy and trade, Cariola said.

The Chilean Chamber of Deputies is willing to contribute to deepening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and create more benefits for the two peoples, Cariola said.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Karol Cariola Oliva, speaker of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies, in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)