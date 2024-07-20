China's top legislator holds talks with speaker of Chilean Chamber of Deputies

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Karol Cariola Oliva, speaker of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, held talks with Karol Cariola Oliva, speaker of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies, on Friday in Beijing.

Zhao, chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China has always regarded Chile as an important cooperative partner in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region, and is willing to work with Chile to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, continue their traditional friendship, upgrade their level of cooperation, and continuously enrich the connotations of the China-Chile comprehensive strategic partnership.

Noting that Chile was the first South American country to establish diplomatic ties with the New China, Zhao said that over the past half century and more, China-Chile relations have maintained sound, steady growth regardless of changes in the international situation, setting a good example of solidarity and cooperation between developing countries.

The two sides should consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen strategic alignment, enhance people-to-people and cultural exchange, and reinforce international coordination, he said.

Zhao stressed that the NPC of China is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Chilean Congress, intensify friendly exchange at all legislative body levels, promptly approve and supervise the implementation of legal documents on practical cooperation between the two countries, and strengthen coordination and cooperation under multilateral mechanisms to safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Cariola said that the Chile-China friendship is based on common values, and that both countries are committed to upholding international law and supporting multilateralism and free trade. She said that Chile upholds the one-China principle firmly, and that political parties and all sectors of society in Chile are highly consistent in their development of relations with China.

Next year will mark the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Chamber of Deputies of Chile is willing to strengthen friendly exchange with the NPC of China, share legislative experience, enhance the friendship between the two peoples constantly, and promote bilateral cooperation in such varied fields as the Belt and Road Initiative, the economy, culture, and science and technology, Cariola said.

