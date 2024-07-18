Former vice president of China Development Bank stands trial on bribery charges

Xinhua) 20:23, July 18, 2024

CHANGCHUN, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yongsheng, former vice president of China Development Bank, stood trial on bribery charges on Thursday at the Intermediate People's Court of Jilin City in northeast China's Jilin Province.

Wang was accused of taking advantage of his positions from 2010 to 2019 to help others obtain loans, purchase bonds, and secure promotions, accepting money and valuables worth more than 23.51 million yuan (about 3.30 million U.S. dollars) in return.

Prosecutors have requested that the court convict Wang on the account of bribery. They presented evidence during the trial, which was cross-examined by Wang and his defense counsel. Each side provided a full account of the events. Wang pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The trial was conducted in the presence of more than 30 people, including Wang's family members, lawmakers, political advisors, and members of the public.

The verdict will be announced at a later date.

