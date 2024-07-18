34th Hong Kong Book Fair opens

HONG KONG, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The 34th Hong Kong Book Fair opened on Wednesday, kicking off a week-long cultural bonanza featuring over 600 activities.

Readers thronged the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center on Wednesday to pick from rigorously curated selections of books from exhibitors.

Fairgoers can also meet writers from around the world during this year's event. Established writers including Su Tong and Jin Yucheng will give lectures.

To echo this year's theme of Film and Television Literature, clips and film stills of movies are displayed alongside the original novels they were adapted from. Many fairgoers tried out an interactive map that showed film locations and relevant tidbits.

This year's event continues to dedicate a section to books from the Chinese mainland, where over 60 publishers from the mainland showcased nearly 10,000 different books.

The book fair will last through July 23, concurrent with the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and the World of Snacks 2024.

