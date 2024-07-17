China ready to continue working to restore stability in Haiti: Chinese foreign ministry

July 17, 2024

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to continue working to restore stability in Haiti, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday, responding to a query on China's support for the United Nations Security Council's adoption of a related resolution.

Though Haiti has not yet established diplomatic relations with China, China recently voted in favor of resolution 2743, which extends the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) and was passed unanimously by the UN Security Council.

Lin said that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has long dealt with the issue of Haiti with a responsible, constructive attitude, together with the international community.

He noted that alongside other members of the Security Council, China recently supported the adoption of resolution 2743, sending a positive signal that the international community will continue to help and support the people of Haiti.

After the meeting that passed the resolution, Haiti expressed its gratitude to China and its appreciation for the constructive role China has played. The country is ready to maintain its contact and communication with China, Lin added.

"China is willing to continue working to restore stability in Haiti, and to support the Haitian people in finding a Haitian-led and Haitian-owned solution," he said.

