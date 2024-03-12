UN calls for more support as gang violence escalates in Haiti

Xinhua) 09:03, March 12, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, March 11 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges countries to increase funding and contributions of police units to the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission for Haiti, a UN spokesman said on Monday.

Guterres continues to urge UN members to accelerate plans to deploy and adequately fund the MSS, which is needed to tackle the grave security needs of Haitians, said his chief spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

"The secretary-general continues to call on the government and all national stakeholders to agree on immediate steps to stop the ongoing deterioration of the situation in the country and to advance the political process that will lead to elections," said Dujarric.

The spokesman said there are no new contributions to the trust fund for the mission, which stands at 10.8 million U.S. dollars.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution in October 2023 to authorize the multinational police force for Haiti. The resolution decides that the cost of implementing this operation will be borne by voluntary contributions and support from individual UN member states and regional organizations.

The spokesman said high-ranking UN officials are in Kingston, Jamaica, for a high-level meeting organized by the Community of Caribbean States.

"Our main message to the meeting is that it is critical that we support the Haitian people with one voice toward finding rapidly a Haitian-led solution to the current grave crisis," the spokesman said.

UN humanitarians continue to do everything they can to deliver assistance to Haitians in need, despite the risks for their own safety, he said.

Since the end of February, the World Food Programme and its partners delivered more than 50,000 meals to people who have fled their homes. The UN Children's Fund and the International Organization for Migration provided nearly 70,000 gallons of water and emergency shelter material, said Dujarric.

The aid is not enough and there is a need for unhindered, safe humanitarian access without preconditions, he said.

The world body's humanitarian partners continue to report shortages of medicine, medical equipment, blood, beds and staff to treat the patients who are coming in with gunshot wounds from areas all around Port-au-Prince, the capital, he said.

The humanitarian response plan for Haiti, which calls for 674 million dollars, is only 2.6 percent funded, Dujarric said.

