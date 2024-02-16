Chinese envoy stresses commitment to Yemen's political solution

Xinhua) 09:48, February 16, 2024

A UN Security Council meeting on Yemen is held at the UN headquarters in New York on Feb. 14, 2024. China's permanent representative to the UN on Wednesday emphasized China's willingness to collaborate with the global community in pursuing a "political resolution" to the conflict in Yemen with an aim to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East. (Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's permanent representative to the UN on Wednesday emphasized China's willingness to collaborate with the global community in pursuing a "political resolution" to the conflict in Yemen with an aim to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East.

During a Security Council meeting on Yemen, Zhang Jun highlighted the ongoing dialogue among concerned parties toward a political settlement in Yemen, acknowledging progress in the Yemeni political process, as well as the concerted efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

However, he voiced concern over the recent uptick in tensions in the Red Sea region, particularly the "continued military operations by certain nations" against Yemen.

He called for an immediate cessation of hostilities by the Houthi forces against commercial shipping and underscored the fact that the Security Council has not sanctioned any use of force against Yemen.

"At this critical moment," Zhang said, "China hopes that all parties in Yemen will prioritize the interests of the people, show determination, eliminate interference, and firmly advance the political process to achieve final results."

He reaffirmed China's support for a "Yemeni-led, Yemeni-owned" political process and encouraged the international community to contribute constructively to the peace efforts.

Zhang also called attention to Yemen's dire humanitarian crisis, urging the international community to bolster humanitarian and developmental support to meet the urgent needs of the Yemeni people for food, water, and health care.

Linking the political resolution in Yemen with the broader regional context, he cautioned against the spillover of the Gaza conflict and the escalating tensions in the Red Sea.

"The most urgent task is to immediately promote a ceasefire in Gaza and take responsible actions to prevent further regional escalation," Zhang said, calling for international solidarity and action to foster peace in Yemen and the wider Middle East.

