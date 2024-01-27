UN Human Rights Council UPR Working Group adopts recommendations made to China

Chen Xu (C, Front), permanent representative of China to the UN office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland and head of the Chinese delegation for the Universal Periodic Review, attends the fourth round of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) conducted by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, on Jan. 26, 2024. The recommendations made to China were adopted here Friday by the 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

GENEVA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The recommendations made to China were adopted here Friday by the 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group.

China took part in the fourth round of the UPR this week.

China is ready to collaborate with the global community to steadfastly advance and safeguard human rights, said China's top diplomat in Geneva, Chen Xu, after the adoption.

Chen, permanent representative of China to the UN office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, also said China will play an active role in global human rights governance, advocate for common human values, support the establishment of a global community of shared future, and collaborate to create a better improved world.

The year 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, noted Chen, adding that China aims to ensure that the benefits of modernization are distributed more fairly among its people, enhance protection of human rights, and support free and comprehensive development of individuals.

UPR serves as a crucial platform for countries to engage in equitable and candid discussions on human rights matters within the framework of the UN, fostering constructive dialogue and collaboration. China participated in previous three reviews in 2009, 2013, and 2018 respectively.

Photo taken on Jan. 26, 2024 shows the fourth round of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) conducted by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland. The recommendations made to China were adopted here Friday by the 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

