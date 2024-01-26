President of 78th Session of UN General Assembly to visit China

Xinhua) 16:08, January 26, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis will visit China from Jan. 27 to 31, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)