UN peacekeepers protect civilians after two killed in Abyei violence: UN

Xinhua) 09:03, February 16, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- UN peacekeepers have responded to intercommunal fighting in southern Abyei, where two civilians reportedly were killed, a UN spokesman said on Thursday.

"The UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) is continuing enhanced levels of patrolling as intercommunal tensions persist," said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "Peacekeepers responded to gunfire between two groups yesterday (Wednesday) in Rumamier in southern Abyei."

Dujarric said two civilians were reportedly killed during the Rumamier violence, and peacekeepers maintained their presence by patrolling the area to protect civilians.

"UNISFA is also continuing to engage with stakeholders to calm tensions and coordinate to provide longer-term security and voluntary return options to those displaced," the spokesman said.

The civilians slain in fighting Wednesday have brought to four civilians killed in recent intercommunal violence in Rumamier, in the disputed Abyei Administrative Area between Sudan and South Sudan.

