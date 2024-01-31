Chinese FM meets UNGA president

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday met with President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is a staunch advocate of multilateralism, a firm defender of the UN Charter, and a firm practitioner of international law. He said China will support the UN's central role in the global governance system and the UN General Assembly in playing a more active and important role in accordance with the UN Charter.

Noting that the UN is scheduled to hold the Summit of the Future in September, Wang said China hopes the summit will devise practical solutions to current global issues.

UNGA Resolution 2758 has been observed by the UN and its specialized agencies since its adoption, Wang said. "China applauds the support of the UN and its specialized agencies for the one-China principle, and opposes all remarks and actions that are inconsistent with the resolution," he added.

Francis said the UN always abides by the one-China principle. He said the UN appreciates China's long-term support for multilateralism and the work of the UN, and thinks highly of China's important initiatives and propositions.

Francis said that during its rotating presidency of the Security Council in November, China enabled the adoption of the council's first resolution since the outbreak of the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict. He said that China made an important contribution to the maintenance of peace, and that the UN stands ready to deepen cooperation with China to address current global challenges.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

