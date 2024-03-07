UN role should only be strengthened, not weakened: FM

Xinhua) 15:19, March 07, 2024

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The role of the United Nations (UN) should only be strengthened, not weakened, and its status must be upheld, not replaced, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

China always believes that the world has only one system, which is the UN-centered international system, and only one order, which is the international order underpinned by international law, Wang told a press conference held on the sidelines of the ongoing annual session of the national legislature.

"There is only one set of rules, which are the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," he said.

In the meantime, the UN needs to reform and improve itself to adapt to the new reality of international political and economic development and enhance the representation and voice of developing countries, Wang noted.

Major countries in particular should assume their responsibilities and help the UN including the Security Council better fulfill its mandate and more effectively build global consensus, mobilize global resources and coordinate global actions, he told reporters.

China supports the UN in holding the Summit of the Future and reaching a Pact for the Future that benefits all parties, he said.

China will work with the international community to support the continuous development and improvement of the UN, Wang noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)