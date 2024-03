Haiti's prime minister resigns: local media

Xinhua) 13:26, March 12, 2024

MEXICO CITY, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the current chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and president of Guyana, said Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry has resigned on Monday, according to Haitian media.

