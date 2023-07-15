Chinese envoy calls for advancement of political process in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS, July 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Friday stressed the importance of advancing the political process in Haiti.

Haiti is deeply mired in multiple political, security, development and humanitarian crises, and the situation continues to deteriorate. The fundamental solution lies in advancing the political process, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

He made the statement in an explanation of vote after the Security Council adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti for a year.

The resolution just adopted calls on Haitian parties to engage in inclusive dialogue, reach the broadest possible consensus on political transition arrangements and set a timetable and a roadmap for holding free, fair and credible elections as soon as possible, he said. "We call on all parties and factions in Haiti, as required by the resolution, to truly shoulder their responsibilities and advance the political process with an absolute sense of urgency in the fundamental interests of the country and its people."

The most urgent task for now is to stabilize the security situation in the country, said Geng.

The flooding of weapons and ammunition into Haiti from abroad is an important factor fuelling the rampant gang violence. No amount of support for Haitian police will make any difference unless the flow is stopped, he said.

At China's repeated insistence, Friday's resolution strongly urges all countries to immediately stop supplying arms and ammunition to Haitian gangs and their supporters and to take all measures to curb arms trafficking and smuggling. China calls on members of the Security Council to implement the call in earnest and take a legally binding decision in this regard when considering the renewal of Resolution 2653, which provides for sanctions against Haitian gangs, he said.

China supports the United Nations in providing more assistance to Haiti. At the same time, it always believes that the key to resolving the Haitian conundrum is in the hands of the Haitian people themselves, said Geng.

The 30-odd years of UN practice in Haiti have shown that quick fixes implemented from the outside often failed to deliver long-term results or help Haiti truly emerge from the crisis. Before taking the next step, the United Nations should fully learn from the past, fully listen to the views of all parties and fully consider the will of the Haitian people, he said.

