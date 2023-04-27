Chinese envoy calls for end to political stalemate in Haiti

Xinhua) April 27, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, April 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for an end to the political stalemate in Haiti, and for the improvement of the security and humanitarian situation.

Haiti remains mired in a political, security and humanitarian crisis. The Haitian people are struggling in pain and despair. The political transition process still lacks broad support. An immediate end to the political stalemate should be a pressing priority for all parties in Haiti, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

It is imperative that the Haitian interim authorities and all political parties and factions put the fundamental interests of the Haitians first, commit to dialogue, demonstrate their respective responsibilities, and strive for broader agreements on transitional arrangements so as to create conditions for free, fair, transparent, and credible elections, he told the UN Security Council.

Curbing the rising tide of gang violence and criminality is the key to improved security in Haiti, he said.

In this regard, cutting off the political support for gangs and the sources of funding and weapons is a matter of urgency. According to the latest assessment by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, the raging gang violence is inextricably linked to the illicit flows of weapons into Haiti from abroad, especially from the United States, he said. "We find this trend deeply worrying. If left unchecked, such a trend would fuel the reckless and violent behavior of gangs and exacerbate the current insecurity and instability."

Security Council Resolution 2653 provides for sanctions, including an arms embargo, targeting Haitian gangs. These measures must not stay on paper only. The countries concerned must take effective measures to implement the provisions of this resolution, said Geng.

Haiti is experiencing a rampant cholera epidemic and an economic decline. Nearly half of its population is threatened by food insecurity. China is deeply concerned by the dire humanitarian situation facing the Haitian people, he said.

China supports the United Nations and international partners in their continuous support for Haiti, in particular, assistance rendered to women, children, migrants, and other vulnerable groups. China supports a bigger role for regional countries and organizations to work in synergy with the UN agencies to jointly improve the humanitarian situation, he said.

Haiti's multiple crises are intertwined. For a problem this complex, there is no simple fix. Together with the international community, China will continue to support the Haitian people in finding an effective solution to their current plight and suffering, he said.

