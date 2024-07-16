Home>>
Ascending Qomolangma with a drone
(People's Daily App) 16:12, July 16, 2024
Most of us haven't climbed Mount Qomolangma, so this is a great chance to experience the world's highest peak from the viewpoint of a drone. In this video, a drone filmed the route to the top of Mount Qomolangma. Expect no altitude sickness as you ascend over 8,000 meters above sea level!
