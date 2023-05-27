Areial view of Mount Qomolangma in SW China's Tibet

This aerial photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma and Himalaya mountains seen at an altitude of 8,400 meters in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma seen at an altitude of 6,000 meters in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

This aerial photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows a view of Himalaya mountains seen at an altitude of 8,000 meters in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lodro Gyatso)

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows a view of Himalaya mountains seen at an altitude of 8,000 meters in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tenzin Norbu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows lakes formed by water melted from Rongbuk glacier seen at an altitude of 7,000 meters in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tenzin Norbu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma seen at an altitude of 8,400 meters in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows a road leading to Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tenzin Norbu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma and Himalaya mountains seen at an altitude of 8,000 meters in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lodro Gyatso)

This aerial photo taken on May 24, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma seen at an altitude of 8,200 meters in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

This aerial photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma seen at an altitude of 5,700 meters in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows a view of Himalaya mountains seen at an altitude of 6,000 meters in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

This aerial photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows a view of Mount Qomolangma and Himalaya mountains seen at an altitude of 8,400 meters in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

