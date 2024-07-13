China ranks high in global electricity index by tech innovation

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Technological innovation propels China to rank high in electricity development, with power supply and consumption services also leading globally, according to a report issued Friday on the sideline of a high-level conference held in Beijing.

At a sub-forum of the second high-level conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development, the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO) issued the Research on Global Electricity Development Index (GEDI).

The sub-forum, which was held Friday, was themed on energy transition and sustainable development. It was organized by GEIDCO, a non-profit international organization headquartered in Beijing and dedicated to promoting sustainable energy development worldwide.

According to the organization, the GEDI covers various aspects of production, consumption and allocation, aiming to establish an evaluation system focusing on safety, reliability, green development, economic efficiency, technology, policies and market dynamics.

"This index introduces a comprehensive framework for scientifically assessing electricity development across regions and major countries globally," said Xin Baoan, chairman of GEIDCO.

"It helps nations identify pathways towards green, low-carbon, and sustainable electricity development tailored to their national conditions," added Xin, also president of China Electricity Council.

China ranks seventh among the 100 representative countries from diverse continents worldwide, with scores high in technological innovation, electricity supply and consumption services. Sweden, Norway, Canada, Switzerland, Denmark and France rank before China.

China ranks first in Asia and is the only developing country among the top 20.

The research report mentioned that China is at the technological forefront in new energy power generation, Ultra High Voltage power transmission, flexible direct current transmission, and the digitization and intelligentization of electricity systems.

The country has constructed a series of demonstration projects, providing the world with experience and practices in electricity innovation. For instance, the new energy base project in the Kubuqi Desert and the central and northern Ordos is the world's largest wind-photovoltaic project.

The report said China has also significantly driven the global transition towards green and low-carbon electricity. From 2017 to 2022, China's clean energy installed capacity grew by 561 GW, accounting for 45.4 percent of the global increase of 1,235 GW in clean energy installed capacity.

The proportion of clean energy power generation rose from 28.5 percent to 35.1 percent, while the proportion of clean energy installed capacity climbed from 38.2 percent to 48.6 percent.

The second high-level conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development is being held by the China International Development Cooperation Agency from Thursday to Saturday.

