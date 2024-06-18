2024 Changchun Int'l Optoelectronic Expo held in NE China

June 18, 2024

Visitors look at the model of Tianwen-1 high-resolution imaging camera during the 2024 Changchun International Optoelectronic Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 18, 2024.

The 2024 Changchun International Optoelectronic Expo kicked off here on Tuesday, with 675 companies displaying latest products and high-tech innovations in the optoelectronic industry. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A visitor tries on VR glasses during the 2024 Changchun International Optoelectronic Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 18, 2024.

Visitors look at a robotic dog during the 2024 Changchun International Optoelectronic Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 18, 2024.

People visit the 2024 Changchun International Optoelectronic Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 18, 2024.

Visitors walk into the venue of 2024 Changchun International Optoelectronic Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 18, 2024.

People visit the 2024 Changchun International Optoelectronic Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 18, 2024.

A staff member demonstrates the operation of a surgical navigation system during the 2024 Changchun International Optoelectronic Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 18, 2024.

Visitors look at an EH216-S unmanned aerial vehicle during the 2024 Changchun International Optoelectronic Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 18, 2024.

