China emerges as crucial partner in Africa's green energy transition

NAIROBI/BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- As night falls, many remote African villages are enveloped in absolute darkness, relying solely on candles and kerosene lamps for light. Even in African metropolises with electrical grids, frequent power outages disrupt daily life.

Despite the continent's immense renewable energy potential, around 600 million people in Africa still live without electricity. Nevertheless, with the increasing availability of affordable Chinese clean and renewable energy products and technologies in Africa, a bright future driven by a green transition is in sight.

ACCESSIBLE TO ALL

Africa boasts rich renewable energy resources like solar and wind power. The Sahara Desert's vast sunlight makes it ideal for developing the photovoltaic industry, while Africa's extensive coastline provides perfect conditions for offshore wind energy development.

In some remote African villages, photovoltaic panels are used to develop small solar power stations that provide electricity to nearby households. Although these stations are small in scale, they have significantly improved the living conditions of local residents.

With nighttime lighting, children can read and families can cook and boil water. Some villages have used the lighting to boost economic activity.

According to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Kenya generates around 87 percent of its electricity from renewable sources, such as geothermal, hydro, solar and wind energy.

Hannington Gochi, a renewable energy expert at Kenya's Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation, said that the Garissa Solar Power Plant, constructed by a Chinese company, has been connected to Kenya's national grid and is gradually improving the production and living conditions of people in the northern region of Kenya. The 55-megawatt facility is the largest grid-connected solar power plant in East and Central Africa.

Elizabeth Wanjiku, who owns a food stall in Garissa town in northeastern Kenya, said that in the past, she relied on generators to run her business, especially for powering the refrigerator where she preserved her food. "The town is now connected to the national grid thanks to the solar plant, and we are experiencing fewer power blackouts and enjoying the benefits of a more reliable electricity supply," she told Xinhua.

Such initiatives, often supported by international partners like China, show promising results. Zimbabwean economist Brains Muchemwa said Africa has benefited immensely from China's booming green energy industry through the supply of affordable green energy products such as solar panels and batteries.

Muchemwa told Xinhua in a recent interview that the new green energy products have significantly improved the lives of many Africans despite Western criticism of China's growing green industry production capacity.

At the first African Climate Summit in September 2023, China announced that it would launch an "Africa Solar Belt" program with 100 million yuan (about 14 million U.S. dollars) in funding for solar projects in regions not served by main electrical grids. The program aims to support at least 50,000 families.

At the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, a project was launched to promote more small, innovative, clean energy projects between China and Africa.

The project primarily focuses on small and medium-sized solar projects in under-developed regions of Africa. Small-scale infrastructure, such as microgrids, can constitute reasonable energy solutions in rural areas of Africa and many other isolated regions worldwide, according to Marco Lambertini, a special envoy of the World Wide Fund for Nature.

PARTNER IN GREEN TRANSITION

Africa is home to the largest number of developing countries. The success of its green transition is crucial for creating a sustainable development ecosystem on a global scale.

Many African countries have made significant strides toward a green energy transition in a relatively short time. Over 70 percent of African countries have prioritized clean energy in their Nationally Determined Contributions. China has played a central role in this shift by leveraging its expertise in renewable technologies and providing affordable equipment.

From Kenya's Garissa Solar Power Plant, the first large solar power plant tapping into the country's vast solar resources, to South Africa's De Aar Wind Farm, more than 100 green energy initiatives jointly led by China and Africa under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation are bolstering Africa's green transition.

Rhoda Wachira, head of the energy unit in the Africa office of the United Nations Environment Program, said these partnerships are vital as they enable African countries to access advanced technologies and financial support from China, which is crucial for a successful energy transition.

The perspective is shared by Yang Baorong, a researcher at the China-Africa Institute, who said that China provides Africa with high-quality and affordable green energy technologies and products, making them accessible to more African people.

Yang said that such green energy cooperation can transform Africa's vast resource potential into real economic growth.

"China is a reliable partner for Africa in its pursuit of high-quality green energy," Yang said. "Africa and China can jointly overcome the challenges of climate change and move toward a cleaner, more sustainable and prosperous future."

