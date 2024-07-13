China's first e-visa issued in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Municipality has issued China's first e-visa, a significant move for the country in promoting the use of electronic visas.

Holding an e-visa issued by the Government Affairs of Exit-Entry Administration Bureau of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, a man surnamed Chung from Singapore arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport by plane at around 1 p.m. Friday, according to the bureau.

After being inspected and confirmed by the border inspection authorities, he passed through the border, becoming the first foreigner to enter the country with an e-visa.

"The application and use of the e-visa are very convenient. I no longer have to renew a paper visa," said Chung.

The electronic visa, also known as "e-visa," is the digitalization of the traditional paper visa. The visa information is stored digitally and issued to the applicant in the form of an electronic document, and there is no need to paste a paper visa on the passport. The applicant can enter the border and stay with their passport and electronic visa.

To optimize the country's visa system, improve efficiency and service, the National Immigration Administration decided to pilot the issuance of e-visas in the Lin-gang Special Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (Shanghai FTZ).

The Shanghai Public Security Bureau now issues visitor, business, talent, work and personal affairs e-visas, according to Ye Wei, a visa official of the bureau.

An e-visa is valid for a single entry, with an entry validity of 15 days and a period of stay not exceeding 30 days. An e-visa holder can enter China via any of Shanghai's open ports, and can exit via any open port in the country.

