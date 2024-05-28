Australian tourist experiences Chinese visa application process in Sydney

People's Daily Online) 10:51, May 28, 2024

Max Silk, a Sydney resident, recently planned a business trip to China and shared his experience of applying for a visa at the Chinese Visa Application Service Center in Sydney through a short video. He highlighted the center's priority lane for UnionPay cardholders, which allows them to expedite their visa applications.

UnionPay credit cards are accepted in China and over 180 countries and regions worldwide, offering services such as cross-border settlement, ATM cash withdrawals, online shopping, and other transactions. In March, China UnionPay launched the "Operation Splendid 2024" promotion, aimed at providing comprehensive services to foreigners visiting China. This initiative includes pre-travel, on-the-go, and entry services, with ongoing improvements to networks, products, and services to enhance the convenience and security of payment experiences for international visitors to China.

