Foreign tourists enter China's Hainan visa-free

Xinhua) 10:19, May 03, 2024

An inbound passenger goes through border control at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 1, 2024. According to statistics, more than 940,000 foreign tourists have entered China's southern island province of Hainan visa-free since May 1, 2018. (Photo by Meng Xushun/Xinhua)

