Foreign tourists enter China's Hainan visa-free
An inbound passenger goes through border control at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 1, 2024. According to statistics, more than 940,000 foreign tourists have entered China's southern island province of Hainan visa-free since May 1, 2018. (Photo by Meng Xushun/Xinhua)
Inbound passengers go through border control at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 1, 2024. (Photo by Meng Xushun/Xinhua)
Inbound passengers go through border control at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 1, 2024. (Photo by Zhu Chenpeng/Xinhua)
Inbound passengers go through border control at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 1, 2024. (Photo by Zhu Chenpeng/Xinhua)
Photos
