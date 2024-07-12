Woman handles hydrofoil surfboard with ease

(People's Daily App) 14:27, July 12, 2024

Zou Panxi shows her mastery of a hydrofoil surfboard at the Xiandao Lake scenic spot in Huangshi, Hubei Province on Sunday. Zou was the 2024 winner of the open group at an unpowered hydrofoil surfboard competition in Wuhan.

