U.S.-built temporary pier in Gaza merely political show amid humanitarian crisis

People's Daily Online) 09:28, July 08, 2024

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang.

The U.S. is staging a political show under the guise of so-called "humanitarian aid" as it continues to inflict humanitarian crises upon the world.

After the outbreak of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the U.S. built a temporary pier off the coast of Gaza City, Palestine, under the guise of "humanitarian aid."

However, a recent statement from the Hamas media office pointed out that this temporary pier has made no significant contribution to alleviating the local humanitarian crisis since it opened, with only a very limited amount of goods entering the Gaza Strip through it.

It's absurd that the U.S. provides ineffective "humanitarian aid" to Palestine on one hand while continuously supplying military aid to Israel on the other.

For decades, the U.S. has pursued hegemony, unilateralism, and power politics, and has initiated overseas wars that create enduring humanitarian disasters, a recent report on human rights violations in the U.S. in 2023 pointed out.

According to a research report published in May 2023 on Brown University's “Costs of War” project website, the total death toll in areas where the U.S. conducted overseas "counter-terrorism" wars following the 9/11 attacks is at least 4.5 to 4.7 million. Of these, an estimated 3.6 to 3.8 million were indirect deaths caused by war-related damage to the economy, environment, public services, and health infrastructure.

