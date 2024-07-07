Fire following train derailment mostly extinguished in U.S. North Dakota

Xinhua) 10:59, July 07, 2024

LOS ANGELES, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The flames from railcars carrying hazardous material have been mostly extinguished one day after a train derailed in the midwestern U.S. state of North Dakota, local media reported on Saturday.

Foster County Emergency Manager Andrew Kirking was quoted by KFYR Television station as saying that firefighters carried out operations Friday night and Saturday morning at the site of the train derailment near Carrington County, east of Foster County.

Most of the fire has been extinguished, with only occasional flare-ups as railcars were moved, the report said.

Contents of the derailed cars included methanol, anhydrous ammonia and plastic pellets, and air monitoring has consistently shown zero-percent air contamination in the area, Kirking said.

The train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire early Friday morning with no injuries reported, according to the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.

