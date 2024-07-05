At least 1 killed, 10 injured in boat crash in Southern California

Xinhua) 13:14, July 05, 2024

LOS ANGELES, July 4 (Xinhua) -- At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured Wednesday night after a boat crash in Southern Californian coastal city of Long Beach, authorities said on Thursday.

Members of the Long Beach Fire Department responded at approximately 9:21 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a 48-foot (about 14.6-meter) boat that had crashed into the Alamitos Bay jetty, said the department in a press release on its Facebook page.

"In total, 11 patients were involved in this incident. Unfortunately, there was one confirmed fatality," said the department, adding that "The remaining ten patients were transported to hospitals in the local area. Three patients were identified as critical."

The victim, only described as 40-50 years old, was declared dead aboard the ship, reported local KTLA television station.

It's unclear exactly what caused the pleasure boat to hit the rocks, but authorities told KTLA that speed was likely a factor.

