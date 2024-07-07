2,200 enterprises seek opportunities at investment, trade fair in northwest China

Xinhua) 09:42, July 07, 2024

Exhibitors talk with each other during the 30th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

LANZHOU, July 6 (Xinhua) -- More than 2,200 domestic and foreign enterprises are seeking business opportunities at the 30th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair, which opened on Saturday in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province.

Representatives from the governments, embassies, consulates, business councils and companies of 23 countries, including Belarus, Uzbekistan and Uruguay, have been invited to attend the five-day event ending on Wednesday.

So far, a total of 1,325 investment and cooperation deals have been reached, covering areas such as digital information, new energy, equipment manufacturing, the petrochemical industry, and specialty agricultural products, with the total value close to 604 billion yuan (about 84.7 billion U.S. dollars).

A Belarusian band performs before the Belarus booth during the 30th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Haofu)

The fair will also feature business promotions and exchange activities. More than 40,000 visitors are expected to attend.

First held in 1993, the fair serves as a window for the opening of northwestern China and has become a major event for Belt and Road economic and trade cooperation.

Last year it attracted more than 1,600 enterprises from home and abroad. A total of 1,172 contracts were inked during the five-day fair.

