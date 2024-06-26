China welcomes foreign dairy companies to expand businesses in China

Xinhua) 10:19, June 26, 2024

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen met with Krysta Harden, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council on Tuesday, exchanging views on bilateral economic ties and trade cooperation in dairy production and other agricultural products.

Wang, also China international trade representative, said that the United States is China's second-largest source of dairy imports, calling the dairy trade between the two countries a prime example of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation.

The vice minister said China welcomes dairy enterprises from all countries, including the United States, to expand their businesses in the Chinese market.

Wang also expressed the hope for collaboration from both sides in establishing a fair and just policy environment that is conducive to trade and investment cooperation among their enterprises.

U.S. dairy companies attach significant importance to the Chinese market and are willing to forge long-term partnerships with their Chinese counterparts, Harden said.

The U.S. Dairy Export Council will continue to serve as a bridge for enhancing communication between dairy companies in both countries and boost cooperation on trade, investment and technologies in the sector, she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)