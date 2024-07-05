China restates level playing field for firms of different ownerships in government procurement

Xinhua) 11:05, July 05, 2024

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China aims to ensure that products manufactured by enterprises of different ownerships within the country can participate equally in government procurement activities, according to a three-year action plan made public on Thursday.

The plan, unveiled by the General Office of the State Council, focused on addressing current prominent problems in the field of government procurement, aiming to achieve better order in the government procurement market, establish relevant laws and regulations, and boost the development of the sector from 2024 to 2026.

It also urged the establishment of a standard system for government procurement of domestic products, supporting the involvement of small and medium-sized enterprises in government procurement projects, and expanding government procurement support for green building materials.

China welcomes foreign-invested companies to participate in government procurement.

During a roundtable for foreign-invested enterprises on government procurement in May, Vice Commerce Minister Ling Ji said China supports foreign companies in participating in government procurement on an equal footing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)