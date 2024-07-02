Chinese vice premier stresses further attracting foreign investment

Xinhua) 09:56, July 02, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chairs a symposium on foreign investment work in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has called for action to further attract and utilize foreign investment.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks on Monday when chairing a symposium on foreign investment work.

He urged the further relaxation of market access and turning the country's advantages of an ultra-large market into real advantages in attracting capital.

The vice premier said efforts should be made to continue building a market-oriented, law-based and international business environment, support domestic and foreign enterprises on an equal basis to participate in large-scale equipment upgrading, government procurement and bidding, and smooth channels for foreign enterprises to reflect and resolve their demands, while promptly responding to foreign enterprises' concerns.

Provinces that are major destinations of foreign capital inflow should strengthen services, promote the accelerated implementation of foreign investment projects, give full play to the role of various open platforms such as pilot free-trade zones, and explore ideas and forms of attracting investment that adapt to the new situation, said He.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)