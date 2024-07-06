China, Tajikistan support forming inclusive government in Afghanistan -- joint statement

DUSHANBE, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China and Tajikistan on Friday expressed their support in a joint statement for the establishment of an inclusive government with the participation of representatives of all ethnic, religious and political groups in Afghanistan.

According to the joint statement, the two sides reaffirmed that an independent, neutral, united, inclusive and peaceful Afghanistan, which is free from terrorism, war and drugs and lives in peace and harmony with all of its neighbors, is in the common interests of the Afghan people and all countries in the region.

The joint statement was issued during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Tajikistan after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana and paying a state visit to Kazakhstan.

